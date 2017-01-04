CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Selma Protests 1990

Leave a comment

selmahsabcOn this day in 1990, the city of Selma, Ala. once again became the epicenter of racial tensions after a city-wide school boycott. Students were angered at the firing of the city’s first Black school superintendent, Dr. Norwand Rousell, who lost his job after dismantling what he felt was a discriminatory policy.

In 1987, Dr. Rousell was named the city’s school superintendent amid much fanfare. It was just over two decades that the Selma to Montgomery protests of 1965 took place and the city fancied itself as being past the racial tensions that made it synonymous with virulent racism.

That attitude changed when the tough-talking Rousell came to power and began examining the so-called “tracking” policy. Rousell responded to protests at Selma High School who felt the policy hindered the success of  minority students, so he struck it down, among other changes that upset Black and white parents. They and the city’s white mayor openly clashed with Rousell. In 1990, his contract with the city wasn’t renewed and Black leaders and others accused the city of racism.

Around 1,500 students walked out of classes and created other disruptions that led to Rousell having to close down all 11 schools in the district. In a scene that recalled the Selma protests 25 years prior, Gov. Guy Hunt called 200 National Guard troops to the city to quell the protests. Rousell was eventually reinstated as superintendent, but after suing the city for $10 million lawsuit he settled for $150,000 and left.

These events basically resegregated Selma public schools, as white families took their children out of the schools following the protests. The school district is now largely African-American. After leaving Selma, Rousell became the superintendent of the New Orleans school system and then the associate vice president of his alma mater, Dillard University.

Rousell died in 2014 at the age 80.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

PHOTO: ABC Screenshot

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: Selma Protests 1990 was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Alabama , Little Known Black History Fact , Selma , Selma High School , Selma high school protests

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close