Racist Richard Spencer Punched On Camera At DC Rally

White nationalist Richard Spencer, the racist leader, was punched in the face by a protester during an on-camera interview following Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, reports USA Today:
Video footage posted online shows Spencer, a leader of the alt-right movement, speaking near the corner of 14th and K Street around 2:30 p.m. when he is suddenly approached and punched twice.
Spencer said he was walking with two people from the “Stateless Media” who are doing a documentary on him and the alt-right when they happened upon a “serious demonstration” in Franklin Square. He said he was recognized, people started gathering around him and suddenly a masked man punched him. “But he didn’t really land it, and it didn’t really hurt,” he said.
He said he was then being interviewed when the man returned and sucker-punched him on the side of his head. Spencer said others moved in and protected him, but someone else got near and spat on him.
According to USA Today, Spencer is now considering hiring a security team. He took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he has filed a police report.
