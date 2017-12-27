Pastor Car Jacked By Four Armed Suspects In Park Heights On Christmas Eve

Minister Earl Blue of Jehovah Jireh Holistic Ministry recently called in The Larry Young Morning Show to discuss how he became a victim of car jacking this past Christmas Eve. He was robbed at about 6 a.m on Park Heights Avenue near Cold Spring Lane, in a parking lot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The pastor admits that “his first impulse was to snatch the gun from him, but he was standing too far back and God changed my spirit of compassion. They looked like me, part of the community, could be my sons, so I complied and gave them whatever they asked for.”

Check out his recount of the incident below…

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: