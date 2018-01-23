Woman Goes From Almost Being Homeless To Lotto Winner

Things weren’t looking good for 50-year-old, Shawna Donnelly, but on January 15th that all changed. According to WSMV, she was about to be homeless and then won $25,000 a year in the Lucky for Life Drawing. In order to win this game you must match all five numbers to those drawn.

Donnelly said in an interview, “I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets. When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!” This money came just in time because she had been going through a lot of financial battles.

She spoke about the hard times and said, “The last year has been the most difficult of my life. I’ve been taking care of my mom full-time, and it’s hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn’t have come at a better time.” Donnelly took the option to receive a lump sum payment of $390,000 and will use the money to purchase a new home as well as car everything else will remain in savings.

