Charm City
Home > Charm City

The Step-Father Of Freddie Gray Dies At 60

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Freddie Gray case: Charges against three remaining officers dropped

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

The stepfather of Freddie Gray, Richard “Rick” Shipley, has died according to Billy Murphy the family’s attorney.

Shipley died on Feb. 6. at the age of 60 from an unknown cause.

Shipley was the voice for calm in Baltimore during Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody which sparked protests and rioting in the city.

“Let us have peace in the pursuit of justice,” Shipley urged on May 1, 2015, hours after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced criminal charges against six police officers in the case.

“He was a heck of a guy,” said Billy Murphy, the family attorney.

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
99 items
#NYWFNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 3

See the Black models that walked all the Day 3 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.10.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18