The Step-Father Of Freddie Gray Dies At 60

The stepfather of Freddie Gray, Richard “Rick” Shipley, has died according to Billy Murphy the family’s attorney.

Shipley died on Feb. 6. at the age of 60 from an unknown cause.

Shipley was the voice for calm in Baltimore during Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody which sparked protests and rioting in the city.

“Let us have peace in the pursuit of justice,” Shipley urged on May 1, 2015, hours after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced criminal charges against six police officers in the case.

“He was a heck of a guy,” said Billy Murphy, the family attorney.

