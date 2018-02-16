B’More Proud History Maker: Cadeatra Harvey

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Baltimore’s Gifted founder, Cadeatra Harvey.

Here’s what her peers say:

Late 2015, C. Harvey launched Baltimore’s Gifted, an e-commerce based art & fashion initiative for black youth artist in Baltimore City designed as a retail platform for youth to showcase and sell their original art and art derived accessories online, at pop-up shops, and in commercial spaces.

