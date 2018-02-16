Black History Month
B’More Proud History Maker: Cadeatra Harvey

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Cadeatra Harvey

Source: Permission to use by Cadeatra Harvey

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Baltimore’s Gifted founder, Cadeatra Harvey.

Here’s what her peers say:

Late 2015, C. Harvey launched Baltimore’s Gifted, an e-commerce based art & fashion initiative for black youth artist in Baltimore City designed as a retail platform for youth to showcase and sell their original art and art derived accessories online, at pop-up shops, and  in commercial spaces. 

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Cadeatra!

