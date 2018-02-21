PG County Officer Killed Helping Neighbor In Domestic Dispute

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
A Prince George’s County Police Officer Mujahid Ramzziddin was killed today (February 21) while helping his neighbor in a domestic dispute.
Fox 45 reports, “Sources said a woman called police and told them that her husband had shot a police officer. Sources told WJLA’s Brad Bell that Ramzziddin was the woman’s neighbor and was off-duty and at home but went to her house after she asked for his help with a domestic dispute.”
When police arrived, the woman provided them with a description of her husband who’d also fired shots along the chase. At the end of the chase, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect died.
The suspect was shot and killed after a police chase from Brandywine to Fort Washington.
Ramzziddin had served in the PG Police Department for 14 years.
SOURCE: Fox 45
