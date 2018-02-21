Charm City
Home > Charm City

PG County Officer Killed Helping Neighbor In Domestic Dispute

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Leave a comment

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

A Prince George’s County Police Officer Mujahid Ramzziddin was killed today (February 21) while helping his neighbor in a domestic dispute.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fox 45 reports, “Sources said a woman called police and told them that her husband had shot a police officer. Sources told WJLA’s Brad Bell that Ramzziddin was the woman’s neighbor and was off-duty and at home but went to her house after she asked for his help with a domestic dispute.”

When police arrived, the woman provided them with a description of her husband who’d also fired shots along the chase. At the end of the chase, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect died.

The suspect was shot and killed after a police chase from Brandywine to Fort Washington.

Ramzziddin had served in the PG Police Department for 14 years.

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

SOURCE: Fox 45

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Continue reading PG County Officer Killed Helping Neighbor In Domestic Dispute

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

pg county , police , Prince George's County , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of…

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.
02.21.18
12 items
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant…

The icon was assassinated 53 years ago today.
02.21.18
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18
Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Make America stupid again.
02.21.18
Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Republicans wanted to impeach President Obama for much less.
02.21.18
25 items
HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From…

See how all the Carnival revelers fete in style!
02.20.18
5 Things To Know About The Oxfam Sex…

An apology for sexual exploitation doesn’t go far enough.
02.21.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On…

Check out our gallery for the best-dressed stars from the evening.
02.20.18
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18