News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

How Mary J. Blige Lost Money On “Mudbound” Because Of Kendu Isaacs

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2015 Tribeca Film Festival After-Party For Mary J. Blige, The London Sessions, Sponsored By American Express, At The Empire Hotel Rooftop

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Mary J. Blige is not only an incredible singer, but scored an Oscar nomination for her role in the Netflix movie, “Mudbound.” In 2016, the singer filed for divorce from Kendu Isaacs and since then has been fighting hard to maintain her career. EurWeb reports that due to spousal support, Blige didn’t even make money off the film.

Blige was order to pay Isaac’s $30,000 a month, and last year tried to get it bumped up to $65,000. He claimed that he doesn’t have money and hasn’t been able to find work since they separated. Isaac also accused Blige of making money from writing songs about their marriage on her “Strength of a Woman” album.

The judge has denied more money to him, but they will be back in court to settle this again. For the past several months she also has been covering their $12 million debt. We will just have to wait and see what happens after the court proceedings.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Lands New Role In Netflix TV Series

RELATED: Praise Break: Be Encouraged By Mary J. Blige [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Mary J. Blige In W Magazine For Their Art Issue [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige In W Magazine For Their Art Issue [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige In W Magazine For Their Art Issue [PHOTOS]

Mary J. Blige In W Magazine For Their Art Issue [PHOTOS]

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama Has Some Twitter Tips For Donald…

Our Forever FLOTUS wants #45 to use Twitter like an adult.
03.01.18
The Black Census Project Is About To Change…

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza is launching a new initiative to change Black life.
03.01.18
Armed Teacher In Custody After Shots Fired At…

An example of why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.01.18
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky…

Crystal Smith is defending her foolishness.
02.28.18
7 Ways Black History Was Made During Black…

This is Black excellence.
02.28.18
Watch: Three Cops Randomly Attack Man, Punching Him…

The victim is a 32-year-old father of three.
02.28.18
Man Shoots And Murders His Fiancee And Her…

Their 4-year-old daughter pretended to sleep in another room during the killings.
02.28.18
This University Served Kool-Aid And Watermelon Water For…

NYU has some explaining to do.
02.28.18
Taye Diggs Traumatized By Black Women’s Response To…

Diggs says that he's sometimes resistant to date outside of his race again for fear of being judged.
02.28.18
Melania Trump Allegedly Gave The White House An…

Reportedly, she wouldn't move in without "cleansing" the house.
02.27.18