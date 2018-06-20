Oh Jada! Jada Pinkett-Smith says that she got herself a new vagina and that she now has the vagina of a 16 yr old!
Of course, vaginas are not detachable, so she didn’t get a whole new vagina, but she did undergo vaginal rejuvenation to help treat bladder incontinence. The 46 yr old explained that she was having issues with her bladder since after giving birth and it did affect her everyday life. After only 3 treatments for vaginal rejuvenation, her bladder issues have completely diminished. She says, “When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”
Kelly Rainey Smith, owner of the Vitality Institute of Agoura, explained how the procedure works, she said,”[The procedure] introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover. Which makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s.” Many women get this procedure done to address bladder incontinence, dryness, and appearance.
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has the Va-Jay-Jay Of a 16 yr Old! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com