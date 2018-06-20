Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has the Va-Jay-Jay Of a 16 yr Old!

Oh Jada! Jada Pinkett-Smith says that she got herself a new vagina and that she now has the vagina of a 16 yr old!

RELATED STORY: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Learned About Masturbation At 9-Years-Old

Of course, vaginas are not detachable, so she didn’t get a whole new vagina, but she did undergo vaginal rejuvenation to help treat bladder incontinence. The 46 yr old explained that she was having issues with her bladder since after giving birth and it did affect her everyday life. After only 3 treatments for vaginal rejuvenation, her bladder issues have completely diminished. She says, “When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

Get The Latest In Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kelly Rainey Smith, owner of the Vitality Institute of Agoura, explained how the procedure works, she said,”[The procedure] introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover. Which makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s.” Many women get this procedure done to address bladder incontinence, dryness, and appearance.

Celebrity Weddings 34 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Weddings 1. The Obamas 1 of 34 2. Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown 2 of 34 3. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson 3 of 34 4. Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Source:People Magazine 4 of 34 5. Paula Patton & Robin Thicke 5 of 34 6. Adina Howard 6 of 34 7. Eve 7 of 34 8. Ice T & Coco 8 of 34 9. Snoop Dogg and Shante 9 of 34 10. Beyonce 10 of 34 11. Bill & Hillary Clinton 11 of 34 12. Mary J. Blige 12 of 34 13. Dwaine Wade & Gabrielle Union 13 of 34 14. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert 14 of 34 15. Kandi Burris 15 of 34 16. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon 16 of 34 17. Sherri Shepard & Lamar Sally 17 of 34 18. John Legend 18 of 34 19. TI and Tiny 19 of 34 20. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith 20 of 34 21. Kelly Rowland 21 of 34 22. Monica & Shannon Brown 22 of 34 23. Rev Run & Justine 23 of 34 24. Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson 24 of 34 25. Meagan Good 25 of 34 26. Bobby Brown 26 of 34 27. Alicia Keys 27 of 34 28. Nelson and Winnie Mandela Source:Getty 28 of 34 29. Carmelo Anthony & Lala 29 of 34 30. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 30 of 34 31. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Source:Getty 31 of 34 32. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Source:Getty 32 of 34 33. Nene & Greg Leaks 33 of 34 34. Tia Mowry 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Weddings Celebrity Weddings Some have lasted and some haven't... but who doesn't love a beautiful wedding pic?

The Latest:

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has the Va-Jay-Jay Of a 16 yr Old! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com