CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has the Va-Jay-Jay Of a 16 yr Old!

Leave a comment

Oh Jada! Jada Pinkett-Smith says that she got herself a new vagina and that she now has the vagina of a 16 yr old!

RELATED STORY: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Learned About Masturbation At 9-Years-Old

2015 Black Girls Rock! - Show

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Of course, vaginas are not detachable, so she didn’t get a whole new vagina, but she did undergo vaginal rejuvenation to help treat bladder incontinence. The 46 yr old explained that she was having issues with her bladder since after giving birth and it did affect her everyday life. After only 3 treatments for vaginal rejuvenation, her bladder issues have completely diminished. She says, “When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

Get The Latest In Your Inbox: 

Kelly Rainey Smith, owner of the Vitality Institute of Agoura, explained how the procedure works, she said,”[The procedure] introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover. Which makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s.” Many women get this procedure done to address bladder incontinence, dryness, and appearance.

Beyonce At Solange Wedding

Celebrity Weddings

34 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Weddings

Continue reading Celebrity Weddings

Celebrity Weddings

Some have lasted and some haven't... but who doesn't love a beautiful wedding pic?

 

The Latest:

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has the Va-Jay-Jay Of a 16 yr Old! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside…

Authorities claim that Loreal Goode, 32, was killed because she refused to give Brian Clay money to get his TV…
06.21.18
10 items
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood…

From Yvonne Orji to Iman, several Black women in Hollywood were able to achieve success in America while still paying…
06.20.18
Kim Kardashian Says It’s ‘So Crazy’ That People…

Clearly, the reality star needs to stay in her lane.
06.21.18
Here’s Why Scientists Named A Newly Discovered Ancient…

President Obama's legacy includes strong support for the sciences.
06.20.18
9 items
9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is…

This is the meme seen all over the world, courtesy of Aliou Cissé.
06.20.18
44 items
19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth

Today is the true Independence Day for Black Americans.
06.19.18
The Future of Student Debt For Black People…

Fighting for financial freedom.
06.20.18
Howard University Graduate Releases Powerful Visual In Honor…

"I have so much I want to say, so much to get out of my soul that is fighting to…
06.19.18
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close