Marylanders have a new billboard to look to. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has plastered billboards near seafood restaurants in Baltimore as part of a nationwide campaign to get seafood off people’s plates. Marylanders are getting a bit crabby over PETA’s new billboard campaign in Baltimore that’s trying to get people to stop eating the state’s crustaceans.
Source: Fox Baltimore
PETA Wants Marylanders To Stop Eating Crabs was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com