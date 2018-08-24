PETA Wants Marylanders To Stop Eating Crabs

Marylanders have a new billboard to look to. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has plastered billboards near seafood restaurants in Baltimore as part of a nationwide campaign to get seafood off people’s plates. Marylanders are getting a bit crabby over PETA’s new billboard campaign in Baltimore that’s trying to get people to stop eating the state’s crustaceans.

Source: Fox Baltimore

