Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef To Undergo Major Heart Surgery

Basketball - The Jordan Brand Classic 2018

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal were so happy when their son, Shareef O’Neal decided to play at UCLA. SB Nation is reporting that Shareef will have to sit out this season at UCLA after doctors found an issue with his heart. Due to what doctors found he will have to undergo major surgery.

Reports state that doctors found the issue with Shareef’s heart after a routine check-up. They are also saying that this check-up saved his life. Shareef said, “Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early. I’ll be back in no time.”

Even though Shareef will redshirt this season, he will still take classes at UCLA. Shareef entered the school as the No. 32 overall player from his high school. Shareef is hoping after the surgery he can come back to play next year. We will continue to pray that all goes well for Shareef and his surgery and look forward seeing him on the court next season.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

