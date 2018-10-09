CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump And Tries To Get Colin Kaepernick To Do The Same

Leave a comment
Kanye West meets with president-elect Donald Trump

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West turned heads a couple weeks ago after wearing his “Make America Great Again,” hat while performing at SNL. After the show he spoke to the crowd about how he’s bullied for wearing the hat and praising Donald Trump. This week Kanye decided to get off of social media and has been pretty silent until now.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Jasmine Brand is reporting that Kanye will head to the White House this week to speak to Trump as well as his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. While having lunch, Kanye will allegedly be talking about job opportunities for former convicts. Reports also state that Kanye is trying to get Colin Kaepernick to meet with Trump as well, but he has yet to respond to his request.

RELATED: Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill Is Not An excuse To Be a Jackass” [VIDEO]

A couple months ago Kim Kardashian met with Trump to get Alice Johnson released from prison. Kim was successful in the task and looks forward to helping out other prisoners that are serving sentences they don’t deserve. We will just have to wait and see what happens after Kanye meets with Trump.

RELATED: Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram

RELATED: Flow & Go: Hear Headkrack & Da Brat’s Freestyle About Suge Knight Jr.’s “Tupac’s Alive” Claims, Kanye West’s Outbursts & More

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A “Free Thinker”

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

The Latest:

Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump And Tries To Get Colin Kaepernick To Do The Same was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Things Nikki Haley Could Do After…

The United State's U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley resigns from her post.
10.10.18
Anthony Weiner Offers A Model For How Bill…

Disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner could get out of prison early.
10.10.18
Meet Kim Jackson, Brett Kavanaugh’s Black Supreme Court…

Newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has hired four law clerks, and they're all women, including one who is…
10.10.18
Starbucks COO To Be Honored For Social Justice…

Al Sharpton's National Action Network names 2018 Triumph Award recipients.
10.10.18
Hallelujah, Black Folks! Jesus Can Lower Your Blood…

A study suggested that practicing religion can improve efforts to reduce hypertension in Black people.
10.10.18
WealthU: Tips For Financial Survival During The Holiday…

Is buying gifts for your loved ones leaving you broke?
10.09.18
Dallas’ Black District Attorney Tries To ‘Clear Up’…

Faith Johnson speaks out again.
10.10.18
Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference…

We all look alike, right?
10.09.18
Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know…

A state-by-state guide to online, mail and in-person deadlines.
10.09.18
The Sunken Place Unites! Ben Carson, Candace Owens…

They are headlining a Young Black Leadership Summit.
10.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close