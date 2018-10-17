There are eight Baltimore City restaurants that were closed by the Baltimore City Health Department so far this month due to various citations. Are these which are listed below one of your places you go ?
List of others that were closed as well
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment Building Doubles Down, ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’
- Many Baltimore City Restaurants Closed By Health Department
- Expect Delays, Road Closures Saturday Due To Baltimore Running Festival
- Man Admits To Attempted Robbery Of Undercover ATF Agents
Source: Baltimore CBS Local News
Many Baltimore City Restaurants Closed By Health Department was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com