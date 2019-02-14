Chicago Police Question Persons of Interest in Jussie Smollett Attack

Chicago police have questioned two people in connection with last month’s attack on Jussie Smollett.
The “Empire” actor told authorities he was attacked on January 29 by two men who yelled “racial and homophobic slurs.” Smollett alleged that one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before running away.
Related: Jussie Smollett’s Neighbors Don’t Believe the Actor’s Story
Through s meticulous investigation, #ChicahoPolice detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/tmy2jNvww5
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2019
Source: CNN