Chicago Police Question Persons of Interest in Jussie Smollett Attack

Chicago police have questioned two people in connection with last month’s attack on Jussie Smollett.

The “Empire” actor told authorities he was attacked on January 29 by two men who yelled “racial and homophobic slurs.” Smollett alleged that one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before running away.

“These individuals are not yet suspects but were in (the) area of concern and are being questioned,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday in a tweet. “Investigation continues.”
“The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported,” Guglielmi said in a subsequent tweet. “They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives.”
Police said they found the individuals at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
The new information comes on the heels of Smollett’s appearance on “Good Morning America” where he gave his first detailed account of the attack to Robin Roberts. You can check out that interview below.

Source: CNN

