CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

NYPD Officer Who Told Cops To Shoot 50 Cent On Sight, Under Investigation

This is one beef Fif might not want to cook.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 09, 2019

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Seems like 50 Cent has at least one cop who wouldn’t mind putting a slug in him. Reportedly, an NYPD is under investigation for telling fellow officers to shoot the Queens rapper on sight.

Well damn.

Related: 50 Cent Unleashes The Petty On Floyd Mayweather Over Gucci Shopping Spree

Reports the New York Daily News:

A Brooklyn precinct commander is being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly threatening the celebrity’s life — telling his officers at a roll call to “shoot him on sight,” the Daily News has learned.

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly made the threat last June 7, when the actor and “In Da Club” rapper was expected to attend an NYPD sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.

During a roll call inside the 72nd Precinct stationhouse, Gonzalez told his officers if they saw 50 Cent at the boxing match, known as a smoker, they should “shoot him on sight,” a source with knowledge of the case said.

“The inspector just said that at roll call,” the source said. “I’m like WTF.”

Guess that Blue Wall of Silence isn’t so quiet. The Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the incident.

But the real struggle is why Gonzalez suggested cops put a cap in the rapper. 50 Cent was talking ish on Instagram, and his followers came for Gonzalez.

A month before the roll call, Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint, claiming 50 Cent threatened him on Instagram.

The entertainer was commenting on a lawsuit first reported in the Daily News accusing Gonzalez of shaking down the owner of the Sunset Park club Love and Lust — one of 50 Cent’s favorite haunts — when he wrote “Get the strap,” a slang term for “get a gun.”

In the complaint he filed in the department, Gonzalez said several of 50 Cent’s 18 million followers responded with their own threats against the precinct leader, including “F–k this commander” and “Blast this fool,” leaving him “in fear of his safety.”

Read more about Gonzalez and his rift with Love and Lust over at the New York Daily News. And we suggest 50 Cent sit this one out when it comes to clowning NYPD honchos on IG.

See photos of 50 cent below.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent: A History Of Beef
0 photos

NYPD Officer Who Told Cops To Shoot 50 Cent On Sight, Under Investigation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , NYPD

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close