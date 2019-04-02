DL’s Top 10 Signs You’re Not Ready To Settle Down

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 04.02.19
Do you wonder if you’re ready to settle down? If you’re going back and forth about the idea maybe this list can help you. DL breaks down 10 signs that mean you are not ready. If you decided to live alone because you couldn’t handle roommates, if you have to be out all the time, or if you can’t stand to be alone. Hear the full list in the audio above.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

