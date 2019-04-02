Do you wonder if you’re ready to settle down? If you’re going back and forth about the idea maybe this list can help you. DL breaks down 10 signs that mean you are not ready. If you decided to live alone because you couldn’t handle roommates, if you have to be out all the time, or if you can’t stand to be alone. Hear the full list in the audio above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DL’s Top 10 Signs You’re Not Ready To Settle Down was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted April 2, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: