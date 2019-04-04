Cookie aka Taraji P. Henson Says Jussie Smollett Will Return To ‘Empire’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jussie Smollett isn’t finished yet. According to Taraji P. Henson, the actor will be returning to Empire despite the drama surrounding the alleged racist and homophobic attack he claims he was a victim of.

Reports TMZ:

Taraji dropped the news Thursday after Joy Behar straight-up asked on “The View” if Jussie’s gonna be on the show — currently in hiatus — next season. Taraji didn’t beat around the bush saying, “Yes. I haven’t heard anything else.” There is, of course, wiggle room here — she may not be looped in.

The fifth season of “Empire” wrapped up last week but there’s been no official word on whether season 6 is a go … but Taraji made it sound as if it’s all but official.

Check out the vid … Taraji’s also asked if she still talks to Jussie. Her answer might surprise you. Or not.

It is what it is.

No word is Smollett cut the Chicago PD that check yet, though.

“I talk to Jussie all the time and he’s doing well.” Taraji P. Henson shares about life on the set of ‘Empire’ in light of the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett: “We’re all doing well, the show is doing well.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/TWgpcWYnyf — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

