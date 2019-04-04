CLOSE
Cookie aka Taraji P. Henson Says Jussie Smollett Will Return To ‘Empire’

Life goes on? Season 6 is up next.

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Five

Source: FOX / Getty

Jussie Smollett isn’t finished yet. According to Taraji P. Henson, the actor will be returning to Empire despite the drama surrounding the alleged racist and homophobic attack he claims he was a victim of.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Reports TMZ:

Taraji dropped the news Thursday after Joy Behar straight-up asked on “The View” if Jussie’s gonna be on the show — currently in hiatus — next season. Taraji didn’t beat around the bush saying, “Yes. I haven’t heard anything else.” There is, of course, wiggle room here — she may not be looped in.

The fifth season of “Empire” wrapped up last week but there’s been no official word on whether season 6 is a go … but Taraji made it sound as if it’s all but official.

Check out the vid … Taraji’s also asked if she still talks to Jussie. Her answer might surprise you. Or not.

It is what it is.

No word is Smollett cut the Chicago PD that check yet, though.

Photo: Getty

Cookie aka Taraji P. Henson Says Jussie Smollett Will Return To ‘Empire’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Empire , Jussie Smollett , Taraji P Henson

