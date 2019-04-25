Who doesn’t love saving money?! Companies and the government are no different. According to a study if just 1% of the smokers on Medicaid stopped smoking the company would save the program over $2 billion. While the number of smokers in America is at an all time low, the number of smokers who receive medicaid is high.
See Also: Jazzy Report: Employees Who Smile Are More Likely To Drink Heavily
See Also: Jazzy Report: Washington Is Making Vaccine Exemptions Harder
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Jazzy Report: How To Help Medicaid Save Billions was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com