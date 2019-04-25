Who doesn’t love saving money?! Companies and the government are no different. According to a study if just 1% of the smokers on Medicaid stopped smoking the company would save the program over $2 billion. While the number of smokers in America is at an all time low, the number of smokers who receive medicaid is high.

See Also: Jazzy Report: Employees Who Smile Are More Likely To Drink Heavily

See Also: Jazzy Report: Washington Is Making Vaccine Exemptions Harder

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jazzy Report: How To Help Medicaid Save Billions was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted April 25, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: