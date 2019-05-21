Jazzy Report: Nose Hair Extensions Are A Thing Now

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.21.19
Some trends are super cute and fun, but there are others that should never even exist. For example….nose hair extensions. Seriously! They’re a thing now! People are using individual lash extensions and gluing them to the inside of their nostrils to give the appearance of more nose hair. We won’t be trying this trend and we can’t wait for it to disappear.

