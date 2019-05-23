CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During Finals Week

Leave a comment

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week.

Russell, works as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High and was last seen on May 15 during finals week for the school.

See Also: Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police Searching For Suspects

Her family said she was last seen on Wednesday night when her car pulled into her aunt’s driveway to pick up her 6-year-old daughter.

“I looked out the window. I thought I saw Kameela’s car in the driveway,” her aunt, Donna Blyden told WSVN .

Blyden said, just seconds later the 2014 black Audi A6 was gone and her niece never picked up her daughter.

“I text her and I said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘You were in the driveway just now, and now you’re not here. Where are you?’” said Blyden. “I didn’t get an answer.”

Police said there has been no trace of Russell since.

See Also: #JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By Police, His Mom Speaks Out

Detectives from the Miami Gardens Police Department are working with Miami-Dade Schools Police in the investigation. Officials said they have not ruled out foul play.

Her family said, it’s not like her to vanish without contacting them.

“She’s got two girls, and they need to have their mom,” said Blyden.

Students at Miami Norland Senior High said they are worried about Russell and can’t believe she’s been missing for so long. They hope she is found safe soon.

Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During Finals Week was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Florida

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From…

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has…
05.24.19
Michael Avenatti Allegedly Stole Money From Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti appeared at one time to be one of the few figures to effectively challenge President Donald Trump’s confidence…
05.24.19
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was…
05.24.19
Man Who Shot, Killed Driver After Wreck Gets…

An Alabama man who shot and killed a driver who crashed into his stolen minivan in Georgia will spend the…
05.24.19
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close