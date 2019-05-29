CLOSE
Wack 100 Caught Some Fists From Mike Tyson, Legendary Boxer Confirms Fade

Apparently, the scuffle went down during the taping of Iron Mike's HotBoxin podcast.

Mike Tyson at a press conference

Source: PPE/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Mike Tyson made a living putting the mitts on folks’ jaws for several years and there is a reason to believe that he can still do that the age of 52. Apparently, Wack 100 knows a little about Iron Mike’s hands after the pair reportedly got into a fight during the taping of the legendary boxer’s HotBoxin podcast.

On May 27, Wack, a well-known artist manager from the West Coast, was at the Tyson Ranch in California City, Ca. Wack posted an image of him and Tyson prior to the chat and wrote in the Instagram post that the conversation went left when the pair began discussing 2Pac.

“Had a blast sh*t got warm in the room when Mike wanted to address the #2Pac conversations. This picture was taken before hand. This interview got a little crazy and hostile Smh going to be some conversation when this hits the @hotboxinpodcast,” Wack 100 wrote.

See Also: Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

Tyson confirmed the knuckle delivery, adding in his own Instagram post that featured a photo of him and the late Tupac Shakur that had a caption that fans of the fighter will certainly remember.

“Everybody has a plan ‘til they get punched in the mouth,” Tyson wrote, directly addressing Wack.

Adding to all the drama, Wack posted an image of some painkillers he needed after catching the speed knots to the dome.

See Also: Ed Lover Remembers The Time Mike Tyson Gave Him A Bentley

Hopefully, this was just a dispute gone wrong between two men and not some weird clout chasing moment. See below.

Photo: WENN

Wack 100 Caught Some Fists From Mike Tyson, Legendary Boxer Confirms Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mike Tyson , wack 100

