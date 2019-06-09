CLOSE
Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Still Has Beef With Son After Fight

Kevin Sr. believes that his estranged wife is coaching their son to keep the beef ongoing between the pair.

With Wendy Williams continuing to make some distance between her and estranged husband Kevin Hunter Sr., the rift between the father and the couple’s son is seemingly wider. After catching a punch in the nose piece from Kevin Jr., Kevin Sr. claims Williams is keeping the pair from reconciling.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the family tell TMZ … Kevin Sr. has made no headway toward patching things up since the fight that ended with Junior’s arrest. We’re told he’s getting iced out, despite several attempts to reach out and talk to his son.

We’re told Wendy’s ex thinks he and his son should settle their differences on their own — but he believes Wendy is behind the decision to go radio silent.

We broke the story … Kevin Jr. was arrested for assault for punching his father in the nose in a New Jersey parking lot after Sr. put him in a headlock. The fight allegedly stemmed from an argument over the divorce, and Kevin demanding spousal support from Wendy.

Hunter told us afterward he loves his son and was not going to pursue the matter legally, and he’s committed to fixing the relationship. We’re told he understands their son is being protective of his mother through the divorce, but he still wants to make peace.

Kevin Sr. has bigger fish to fry, like actually getting a job and not trying to get his wife to foot their divorce bill considering he was the one double dipping out here, but we’re sleep though.

Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Still Has Beef With Son After Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

