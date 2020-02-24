Black Owned Movie Theater In Baltimore Celebrates First Year Anniversary

One year in business is a big deal especially for a boutique type movie theater that holds 86 guests and one has to compete with the tons of other viewing options available for people such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime,etc., and all of the many streaming services out there. Add to that Next Act Cinema.

It is an independent black owned movie theater located on Reisterstown Rd in the Pikesville area in Baltimore County.

Besides all of the challenges, they are happy to celebrate their one year anniversary coming up in March and look forward to many more.

Source: Baltimore Sun

