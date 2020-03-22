Childish Gambino Announces He Has A New Album

Donald Glover the very talented actor, writer and producer is also an artist known by the very popular name Childish Gambino. Well he decided to give us a treat last week as he released what seemed like a full length album on March 15th, 2020. But like in true artistic and Donald Glover not doing the norm fashion the album was only one track with no fast forward or rewind options and featured collaborations from Sza Ariana Grande to name a few. The one track album was released on the website DonaldGloverPresents.com and could not be heard anywhere else. He also took the link down soon after but now has released it again officially and its titled 3.15.20 after the original date he leaked the album. Be sure to check it out when you get a chance

Source: AV Club

