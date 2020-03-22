CLOSE
New Music
HomeNew Music

Childish Gambino Announces He Has A New Album

Donald Glover the very talented actor, writer and producer is also an artist known by the very popular name Childish Gambino. Well he decided to give us a treat last week as he released what seemed like a full length album on March 15th, 2020. But like in true artistic and Donald Glover not doing the norm fashion the album was only one track with no fast forward or rewind options and featured collaborations from Sza Ariana Grande to name a few. The one track album was released on the website DonaldGloverPresents.com and could not be heard anywhere else. He also took the link down soon after but now has released it again officially and its titled 3.15.20 after the original date he leaked the album. Be sure to check it out when you get a chance

Source: AV Club

 

Ariana Granda , Childish Gambino , donald glover , Interesting Headlines , new album , new music , Ryan Da Lion , sza , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Close