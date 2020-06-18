What’s In Store For Baltimore Mounted Police

Fun Fact: The Baltimore City Police Department’s mounted unit is the oldest continuously operated in the country. However, after a new budget was just signed by Mayor Jack Young which includes millions of dollars of cuts to the Baltimore Police Department, that might not be the case for too much longer. The Baltimore Mounted Police will see some cuts, nearly $554,000 in funds.

This comes 2 years after breaking ground on a $2.5 million construction project to stable the mounted units. Leaving questions as to what will happen to the Baltimore Mounted Units after these significant cuts go into effect.

The First Mile Stable Charitable Foundation has a lease agreement to rent 2.7 acres to police under a 15 year agreement approved by the Board of Estimates. According to the contract the annual rent is $96,000 paid in monthly installments.

Source: FOX

