Baltimore Restaurant Apologizes After Denying Black Mother & Son Service

Ouza Bay located in harbor East Baltimore, MD went viral but for all the wrong reasons. A video surfaced of an African American Mother and her son being refused service due to her son’s attire.

In the video you can see the manager on duty speaking to the woman telling her about the establishments dress code policy and letting her know that they will not be able to serve them because her son had on athletic wear even though there was a white child seen in a similar outfit in the restaurant.

The Atlas Restaurant Group, who owns Ouzo Bay, condemned the incident saying they were “sickened” to see the video and the manager shown in the video denying the mother and son service has been placed on “indefinite leave.”

Today, we learned of an incredibly disturbing incident that occurred at one of our restaurants in Baltimore, Ouzo Bay. We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son & everyone impacted by this painful incident. This situation does not represent who or what Atlas stands for.

