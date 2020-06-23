CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore Restaurant Apologizes After Denying Black Mother & Son Service

Ouza Bay located in harbor East Baltimore, MD went viral but for all the wrong reasons. A video surfaced of an African American Mother and her son being refused service due to her son’s attire.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In the video you can see the manager on duty speaking to the woman telling her about the establishments dress code policy and letting her know that they will not be able to serve them because her son had on athletic wear even though there was a white child seen in a similar outfit in the restaurant.

The Atlas Restaurant Group, who owns Ouzo Bay, condemned the incident saying they were “sickened” to see the video and the manager shown in the video denying the mother and son service has been placed on “indefinite leave.”

They also posted a statement…

Today, we learned of an incredibly disturbing incident that occurred at one of our restaurants in Baltimore, Ouzo Bay. We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son & everyone impacted by this painful incident. This situation does not represent who or what Atlas stands for.

Source: Baltimore Sun

See Also: Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred From Watching Derek Chauvin

ATHLETIC WEAR , Baltimore restaurant , BLACK RIGHTS , discrimination , Fired , Interesting Headlines , manager on duty , mother and child , OUZA BAY , racial inequality , Racial Injustice , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth Flag At Fenway Park
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Close