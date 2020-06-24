Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For $14 Trillion In Reparations In Order To Address Racial Inequality.

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free labor of slavery used to build this country.

Bob Johnson, the former owner of BET was on CNBC speaking about the need for reparations. H said the U.S. government should provide $14 trillion of reparations for slavery to help reduce racial inequality

“Wealth transfer is what’s needed,” he argued. “Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

POINTS FROM CNCBC INTERVIEW:

Now is the time to go big” to keep America from dividing into two separate and unequal societies,

Johnson said reparations would send the signal that white Americans acknowledge “damages that are owed” for the unequal playing field created by slavery and the decades since.

The wealth divide and police brutality against blacks are at the heart of protests that have erupted across the nation following last week’s killing of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.

SOURCE: CNBC

