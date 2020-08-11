CLOSE
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19 virus and this pandemic. Scientists and many medical labs across the globe are working overtime to try to come up with the best possible vaccine to administer to people.

Well it looks like the testing has moved on to the next phase…testing it on humans.  According to reports by WBAL, Volunteers in Baltimore will start getting doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks. The vaccine is made by Moderna and started Phase III of clinical trials nationwide late last month.

Phase III enrolls 30,000 people nationwide. Half will get a placebo; half will get the experimental vaccine. It is targeting certain populations in Baltimore to participate.

“We are with the public. We desperately want a vaccine and we’re doing all we can to help develop it,” said Dr. Matthew Laurens, of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Souce: WBALTV11

Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

