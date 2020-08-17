Bob Wallace Officially In The Running For Baltimore Mayor

Bob Wallace is from Baltimore, raised in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Cherry Hill and is looking to add title as Mayor to his accomplishments. He graduated from Polytechnic Institute and is also a businessman and entrepreneur in the area and now will officially be a choice for the people in the upcoming Mayoral elections on November 3rd, 2020.

Wallace will run as an independent candidate and is set to go up against City Council President Brandon Scott, a Democrat, and Shannon Wood, a Republican.

Wallace said Thursday that he collected over 8,000 signatures from registered voters in Baltimore surpassing the necessary signatures requirement to be placed on the ballot. Due to the corona virus pandemic, the Maryland Board of Elections recently reduced the number of petition signatures needed from 1% of registered city voters or 4,000 signatures to 0.5% of registered city voters or 2,000 signatures.

Source: Baltimore Business Journal

