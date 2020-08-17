CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Bob Wallace Officially In The Running For Baltimore Mayor

Bob Wallace is from Baltimore, raised in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Cherry Hill and is looking to add title as Mayor to his accomplishments. He graduated from Polytechnic Institute and is also a businessman and entrepreneur in the area and now will officially be a choice for the people in the upcoming Mayoral elections on November 3rd, 2020.

Wallace will run as an independent candidate and is set to go up against City Council President Brandon Scott, a Democrat, and  Shannon Wood, a Republican.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wallace said Thursday that he collected over 8,000 signatures from registered voters in Baltimore surpassing the necessary signatures requirement to be placed on the ballot. Due to the corona virus pandemic, the Maryland Board of Elections recently reduced the number of petition signatures needed from 1% of registered city voters or 4,000 signatures to 0.5% of registered city voters or 2,000 signatures.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Source: Baltimore Business Journal

baltimore , Democrat , ELECTIONS 2020 , Independent , Interesting Headlines , Maryland Board of Elections , mayor , Mayoral Race , Republican , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den , Vote , Voters

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
Close