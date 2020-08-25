CLOSE
Lion's Den
Staff Members At Funeral Home Find Woman Still Alive

These are the stories that you see in movies or read about in books. A horror of course but for this 20 year old woman and her family, this is very real. A young 20 year old woman was found unresponsive in a home in Michigan. Paramedics on the scene started to do CPR and other techniques trying to get her to breathe. After some effort they medically determined her dead.

The fire department notified the medical examiners office who then contacted her family to release the body to them. The family at that point made arrangements with a funeral home to have her embalmed. That is where staff members at the Detroit funeral home discovered that the young lady was still alive and breathing.

Source: People

