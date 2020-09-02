CLOSE
Master P Starts New Food Line To Replace Aunt Jemima And Uncle Ben

If there is one thing to know about the New Orleans rapper Master P, is that he is definitely an entrepreneur with multiple businesses and he’s launched his next endeavor.

Get ready for Uncle P’s line of food products. His plan is to replace the brands that have used negative images such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben. He also plans to have some proceeds of the profits from his food product line to programs aimed to help inner city youth and elderly people in black communicates across the country.

His new line includes everything from Uncle P’s Louisiana seasoned rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup, and oatmeal.

Source: Today

