CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Waving A Toy Gun During Virtual Class Gets Kid Suspended

Online virtual learning has started for a majority of children across the nation and in Colorado a 12 year old Isiah Elliot, a young African American kid, found himself in a lot of trouble after waving a toy gun across his computer screen during his online virtual Art class.

His teacher contacted the vice principal regarding the issue and in turn lead to Isiah getting suspended for five days and also having the Police called to the boys home for a health and wellness check.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

His mother, Dani Elliott, told BuzzFeed, that her son  picked up a neon green toy gun and flashed it from one side of his computer screen to the other.

According to Elliottt, Isaiah has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and often has trouble concentrating in class. She also says the school has previously been notified of his condition and that Isaiah has an IEP (Individualized Education Program) plan on file.

Source: BET

 

ADHD , cirtual class , Colorado , iep , Interesting Headlines , police , Ryan Da Lion , school , Sheriff , teacher , The Lion's Den , toy gun , virtual , virtual learning , wellness check

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

To get the answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.
09.07.20
Never Forget: Trump’s Military Slander Includes Disrespecting Sgt.…

Trump has a long and detailed history of disrespecting American servicemen, especially those who have died for their country. Case…
09.07.20
More Formerly Incarcerated Black People Need to Vote.…

The democratic process of voting has long excluded people based on what is known as criminal disenfranchisement laws—meaning each state…
09.07.20
How To Stop Cops From Killing People Suffering…

Police frequently encounter people with psychiatric disabilities when someone calls 911 about a person acting unusually in public. If police…
09.07.20
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…

One of the most beloved sporting leagues in the world is attempting to right their past wrongs. Roger Goodell is…
09.04.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.04.20
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Donald Trump A…

Smelling a purely political ploy to appease the MAGA base, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for one is not impressed…
09.04.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…

According to published reports, 11-year old Nevaeh Thomas was playing with a group of friends outside an apartment complex near Shawnee…
09.03.20
Close