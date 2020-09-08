Waving A Toy Gun During Virtual Class Gets Kid Suspended

Online virtual learning has started for a majority of children across the nation and in Colorado a 12 year old Isiah Elliot, a young African American kid, found himself in a lot of trouble after waving a toy gun across his computer screen during his online virtual Art class.

His teacher contacted the vice principal regarding the issue and in turn lead to Isiah getting suspended for five days and also having the Police called to the boys home for a health and wellness check.

His mother, Dani Elliott, told BuzzFeed, that her son picked up a neon green toy gun and flashed it from one side of his computer screen to the other.

According to Elliottt, Isaiah has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and often has trouble concentrating in class. She also says the school has previously been notified of his condition and that Isaiah has an IEP (Individualized Education Program) plan on file.

Source: BET

