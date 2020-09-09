NFL Jersey Swapping Among Players Must Be Washed and Mailed First

There is a trend in sports between players at the end of games they swap jerseys of players from the other team they admire or respect. Well as the new NFL season is set to start, the league announced previously that the post game jersey swap had been banned.

Well the NFL has changed its mind and Jersey swapping is now back on and allowed again, this time with safety measures due to the covid=19 pandemic.

For it to even happen, players must communicate whether they would like to participate in exchanging their jersey with a player from the opposing team via email, text, or other communication with his club’s equipment manager and then the jersey must be washed and then mailed.

Source: Radio.Com

Also On Magic 95.9: