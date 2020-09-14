Beyonce, Serena Williams, & Janelle Monae, are Wonder Women

DC Comics announced that it is releasing Wonder Women of History. The comic book will present tales of the real-world heroes who work in the fields of science, social justice activism, politics, diplomacy, and more.

In the comic book Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Serena Williams, and Janelle Monae, are among several women who are being honored by DC Comics in a new comic book featuring highly respected and esteemed women across different spectrum of life.

The book, which is now available on pre-order, will be released on December 1st FOR $16.99… and it is true...Not all heroes wear capes.

Source: B.E.

