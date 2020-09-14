CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyonce, Serena Williams, & Janelle Monae, are Wonder Women

DC Comics announced that it is releasing Wonder Women of History The comic book will present tales of the real-world heroes who work in the fields of science, social justice activism, politics, diplomacy, and more. 

In the comic book Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Serena Williams, and Janelle Monae, are among several women who are being honored by DC Comics in a new comic book featuring highly respected and esteemed women across different spectrum of life. 

 The book, which is now available on pre-order, will be released on December 1st FOR  $16.99… and it is true...Not all heroes wear capes.

Source: B.E.

Beyonce , comic books , DC Comics , history , Interesting Headlines , janelle monae , Ryan Da Lion , Serena , superheroes , The Lion's Den , wonder woman

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…

CNN aired a segment on Friday that's sure to get under his skin after the network pulled up the former…
09.11.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…

In short, the document stated that radicalized and armed white extremists present a "most lethal threat" to the United States…
09.10.20
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky's attorney general is set to decide "very soon" whether to charge one, some or…
09.10.20
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
09.10.20
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Close