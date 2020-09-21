CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

Young Students on School Campus Wearing Medical Face Masks

Source: Viktorcvetkovic / Getty

 

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The study reveals that more than three-quarters of the children who have died from COVID-19 between February and July of 2020 were Black, Hispanic, or Native American.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

While the chances of a child contracting COVID-19 are lower than adults, these numbers have to be alarming to minority families.  Of the children included in this survey, 75 percent of them had at least one pre-existing health condition like asthma or obesity.  This could be an indication of why this is affecting minority children because they are more likely to have these types of health conditions.  Along with minority children, African-American’s under the age of 65 are twice as likely to die from COVID-19.

All that being said, COVID-19 is still ramped, and taking the recommended safety measure is even more important than ever.  Read more about the CDC study here.

The Latest:

 

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

62 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Continue reading Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

https://youtu.be/_FZXfgT_IRg Weeks after much of the country begins to "re-open" more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

 

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Close