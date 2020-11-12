Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero for work in the 2020 Election helping the Biden Harris campaign by galvanizing hundreds of thousands of voters and an important piece of flipping the red state of Georgia to Blue.

We know she has done a lot for that movement, but what you might no know is that she has done a lot for the romance thriller world as well, penning 8 books under the name Selena Montgomery.

She does have a new book titled “While Justice Sleeps” set to be released next year but this time she will be using her real name.

Source: Rolling Stone

