Biden’s New Communication Team Is All Women

It looks like Joe Biden has a consistent theme when building his team for his new administration…surround my self with strong women. After being celebrated for his decision to make a woman of color his running mate and now the Vice President Elect both historical achievements, he continues to employ women to his team. Most recently his new communications team is made up of all women.

Joe Biden said, “I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,”

These seven women, several of whom are women of color, will occupy some of the most visible roles in the administration.

Source: CNN

Also On Magic 95.9: