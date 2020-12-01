CLOSE
The Safest City In America Is In Maryland…Again.

Another survey from wallet hub and it has named Columbia, MD as the safest city in America. That’s the entire United States.

Wallet Hub compared 192 cities, taking into account three criteria: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, the county’s fire chief and sheriff all said they credit county residents and how they embrace a safe and engaged community plan.

Sheriff Marcus Harris said “Over the past two years, my main goal was to increase community involvement within the Sheriff’s Office,” . “I have developed a great working relationship with the Howard County Police Department that has enabled us to work together to keep the citizens of Howard County safe. This strong relationship has no doubt led to Columbia being named the safest city in America”

Source: CBS 

 

