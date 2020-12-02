CLOSE
Baltimore Scammer Caught And Pleads Guilty

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the federal charges of conspiracy to steal mail, emergency benefits fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to his guilty plea, Nicholas Milano White, 29, conspired to and engaged in various fraud schemes, theft of mail, counterfeiting of U.S. currency, production and possession of false identification documents and credit profiles, unemployment insurance fraud and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He unlawfully acquired an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) check issued by the U.S. Treasury and authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and even

He submitted a false claim for Florida state unemployment benefits through the Internet in the name of a real person, using the victim’s personal information but providing a false mailing address in Baltimore.

Well, if the court accepts the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to between five and eight years in federal prison.

Source: CBS

