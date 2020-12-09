CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Activist And Founder Of NFAC Gets Arrested

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

John Fitzgerald Johnson is the founder of the all-Black armed activist group known as the NFAC which stands for the Not F*#%ing Around Coalition. A group who focuses on the liberation of Black Americans. Well Johnson is now facing federal charges for allegedly pointing a rifle at law enforcement officers during a September protest. 

According to the Department of Justice, Johnson, 57, was reportedly arrested at his home and charged by federal agents Thursday. He is accused of pointing the weapon at officers who were deployed on rooftops at a Louisville protest. 

federal complaint filed against Johnson alleges he pointed an AR platform rifle and “forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and interfered federally deputized task force officers while they were engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties.”

Three officers claim they were blinded by a light which they determined “was a flashlight mounted to the rifle being aimed at them by Johnson,” according to the federal complaint.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 20 years in federal prison

Source: BET

 

activist , anti government , arrested , Black Lives Matter , Department Of Justice , federal , flashlight , government , Interesting Headlines , law enforcement , nfac , OFFICERS , protest , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…

Die hard Trey Songz fans looked contamination in the face and didn’t blink once. He recently performed a live set…
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…

The news that Doug Jones was Joe Biden's choice for U.S. attorney general drew attention to the former Alabama senator's…
12.09.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was holding a sandwich,…
12.09.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…

Omari Bryant's body was hanging in front of a motel early Saturday morning in the town of Homerville and people…
12.09.20
What Is Clubhouse? A Deeper Look Into The…

Another day, another app. As someone who owns and operates her own business, I wasn’t too sure I could keep…
12.09.20
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
Close