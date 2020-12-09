Activist And Founder Of NFAC Gets Arrested

John Fitzgerald Johnson is the founder of the all-Black armed activist group known as the NFAC which stands for the Not F*#%ing Around Coalition. A group who focuses on the liberation of Black Americans. Well Johnson is now facing federal charges for allegedly pointing a rifle at law enforcement officers during a September protest.

According to the Department of Justice, Johnson, 57, was reportedly arrested at his home and charged by federal agents Thursday. He is accused of pointing the weapon at officers who were deployed on rooftops at a Louisville protest.

A federal complaint filed against Johnson alleges he pointed an AR platform rifle and “forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and interfered federally deputized task force officers while they were engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties.”

Three officers claim they were blinded by a light which they determined “was a flashlight mounted to the rifle being aimed at them by Johnson,” according to the federal complaint.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 20 years in federal prison

Source: BET

Also On Magic 95.9: