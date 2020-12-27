CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Ravens Receives Punishment From NFL

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The National Football League has finally decided a punishment for the Baltimore Ravens and their recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases. The league has decided to fine the team a sum of $250,000 for the teams virus outbreak. The team will lose some money from the bank account but they wont lose a draft pick.

Keep in mind The Ravens are the fifth team to be disciplined for protocol violations and team outbreaks, and it’s the smallest punishment.

The Ravens’ outbreak was significant. At least four separate strains of COVID-19 were found in the team facility, which resulted in 23 players — including QB Lamar Jackson — being placed on the COVID-19 list over a period of 10 days.

Source: Yahoo

 

baltimore , corona virus , Covid-19 , draft pick , Fine , Interesting Headlines , Lamar Jackson , NFL , Punishment , ravens , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den , Violations

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!?…

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be…
12.23.20
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Close