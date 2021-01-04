Recorded Phone Call Hears Trump Trying To Persuade Officials To Find Votes

The drama that is the 2020 elections have continued into 2021. The latest incident finds Donald Trump being heard on a recorded call trying to persuade, convince, and seemingly threaten Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

According to a report by the Washington Post. (Nathan Posner)

During the call, according to a recording of the conversation Trump pivoted from berating Raffensperger to flattering him to threatening him with legal action should he refuse to pursue Trump’s demands.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger replied “Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out.”

He also said that he has never thought it was appropriate to speak to President Trump about the 2020 election results and that the conversations Trump has had with him and other elections officials could pose a conflict of interest that warrants investigating.

FULL AUDIO: Daily Item

Source: Patch

Also On Magic 95.9: