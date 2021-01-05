Leader Of The Proud Boys Arrested In D.C.

The leader of The organization known as the Proud Boys has been arrested yesterday in Washington D.C. for allegedly burning a black lives matter banner that was on a church’s property in D.C.

The leader of the Proud Boys whose name is Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was charged with with destruction of property related to an offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest,” Hickman said. “At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines. He was additionally charged with Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.”

He took responsibility for the act last month, writing in a post on the social media website Parler that “against the wishes of my attorney I am here today to admit that I am the person responsible for the burning of this sign.” In the same post, Tarrio also dared the police to arrest him, writing: “Come get me if you feel like what I did was wrong. We’ll let the public decide.”

