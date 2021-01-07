CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Facebook and Twitter Has Enough of Trump, Block His Accounts.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

President Trump has carved out a large following on social media of 80 million plus followers. He uses that platform for his rhetoric and to communicate with his base. Today some of those social media platforms said, enough.

Facebook and Twitter are saying enough is enough, after Trumps comments to his supporters telling them to protest and that he would even be present to walk with them to the capitol to challenge the electoral colleges confirmation to name president elect Joe Biden winner of the 2020 elections turned into chaos and mayhem at the capitol.

Twitter finally took the unprecedented step of locking Trump’s account, albeit temporarily. Twitter hid three of Trump’s tweets behind labels and said he would be prevented from tweeting for at least 12 hours after he voluntarily deleted the tweets. Further violations, Twitter warned, would result in a permanent suspension.

Facebook took it further. In a blog post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would ban Trump’s account from posting for at least the remainder of his term in office and perhaps “indefinitely.”

Source: CNN

2020 elections , ban , CEO , Electoral College , facebok , Followers , Interesting Headlines , Mark Zuckerberg , mayhem , million , platform , psoting , Ryan Da Lion , social media , suspension , The Lion's Den , trump , Twitter , us capitol , Violations

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Close