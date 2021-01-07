Facebook and Twitter Has Enough of Trump, Block His Accounts.

President Trump has carved out a large following on social media of 80 million plus followers. He uses that platform for his rhetoric and to communicate with his base. Today some of those social media platforms said, enough.

Facebook and Twitter are saying enough is enough, after Trumps comments to his supporters telling them to protest and that he would even be present to walk with them to the capitol to challenge the electoral colleges confirmation to name president elect Joe Biden winner of the 2020 elections turned into chaos and mayhem at the capitol.

Twitter finally took the unprecedented step of locking Trump’s account, albeit temporarily. Twitter hid three of Trump’s tweets behind labels and said he would be prevented from tweeting for at least 12 hours after he voluntarily deleted the tweets. Further violations, Twitter warned, would result in a permanent suspension.

Facebook took it further. In a blog post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would ban Trump’s account from posting for at least the remainder of his term in office and perhaps “indefinitely.”

