CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pence Won’t Ok Removal Of Trump, So Impeachemnt Process Begins

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

So the House democrats agreed on passing the 25th amendment resolution which put the ball in Vice President’s Mike Pence’s corner and left the decision to remove President Trump on him. Well before the vote to pass the resolution’s was even complete Mike Pence wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: stating that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to seek to remove Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said in the letter, adding that invoking the amendment “would set a terrible precedent.”

So now the House moves on to the next step in the impeachment process citing that Trump incited the attacks on the Capitol and to have him removed from office even with only a week remaining in his term.

Source: CNBC

amendment , Capitol Hill , Constitution , Delegates , Democrat , house , Impeachment , Interesting Headlines , Mike Pence , Nancy Pelosi , national security , prewsident , Ryan Da Lion , Senate , The Lion's Den , the riots , trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time…

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- the only Black Republican Senator -- proudly announced he wouldn’t be voting to convict…
01.13.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Three Dem Congress Members Test Positive For COVID-19…

The fallout for Donald Trump's cracker insurrection continues and now could have led to a super spreader event among Congress…
01.13.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…

An investigation into the U.S. Capitol Police's suspected involvement with the domestic terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol has drawn…
01.13.21
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol…

For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and…
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away…
01.12.21
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on…
01.12.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Close