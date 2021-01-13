Pence Won’t Ok Removal Of Trump, So Impeachemnt Process Begins

So the House democrats agreed on passing the 25th amendment resolution which put the ball in Vice President’s Mike Pence’s corner and left the decision to remove President Trump on him. Well before the vote to pass the resolution’s was even complete Mike Pence wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: stating that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to seek to remove Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said in the letter, adding that invoking the amendment “would set a terrible precedent.”

So now the House moves on to the next step in the impeachment process citing that Trump incited the attacks on the Capitol and to have him removed from office even with only a week remaining in his term.

Source: CNBC

