Trump Silenced Again, Now In YouTube Jail

President Trump is one of the latest feeling the effects of cancelled culture for his statements, actions, and lack, as he had an opportunity to possibly prevent the riots that took place at the US Capitol last week. But he didn’t ans it seems according to You Tube that he isn’t stopping with releasing content that some may say support or may incite more violence in the days to come.

You tube has since joined the other major social media platforms in either temporarily suspending his account like Facebook, or permanent banning him altogether like Twitter. You Tube is only putting him in You Tube jail for 1 week after after his channel earned a strike under the platform’s policies.

A recent video on Trump’s channel had incited violence, YouTube told CNN Business. That video has now been removed. YouTube also removed content from the White House’s channel for violating policy, the company told CNN Business, but the channel itself has not been suspended or been given a strike — just a warning.

Source: CNN

