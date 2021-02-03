CLOSE
The Weeknd Spends Some Big Money For The Big Game

The artist The Weeknd is dropping some big money for the big game weekend coming up on February 7th, 2021. As he prepares for his big halftime show he chose to do it in style, he put $100,000 down to stay at a $9.1 million six bedroom mansion, a 6,000 square foot pad with pool, bay views, and a private dock. 

Now as for the big game halftime show, producers are covering all usual production costs, but the 30-year-old singer who’s real name is Abel is making sure it is done the way he wants and his publicist told The Post…. “Abel spent almost $7 million of his own money beyond the already generous budgets to make this halftime show be what he envisioned,” 

And that’s not all, he also spent some of that cash for good…On Monday, he teamed up with Postmates to feed front line healthcare workers with food from Tampa black-owned restaurant, Mama’s Southern Soul Food.

