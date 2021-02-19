CLOSE
Lion's Den
Toni Braxton Still Showing She’s Very Worthy Of Number One Spot

Toni Braxton has recently had social media buzzing with her post as she showed a new haircut and color and now she has reason to show off even more.

Her latest project Say My Name, her tenth studio album has delivered more hit songs and another number one song on the adult r&b billboard charts. Her song Gotta Move On’ featuring the super talented artist H.E.R. has definitely been on the move, a move up the charts that is, all the way to number one which has given Toni Braxton her eleventh number one hit single tied with Alicia keys for the most since the Adult R&B Airplay list began in 1993.

Here’s a look at the current standings for most No. 1s on Adult R&B Airplay:
11, Toni Braxton
11, Alicia Keys
8, Charlie Wilson
7, Kem
7, Maxwell
7, R. Kelly

Source: Billboard

