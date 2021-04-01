The Buzz – In Baltimore – Factory Destroys Batch of J&J Vaccine, 3 CO’s Indicted, & Clean Up Day 2021 Determined

The Buzz:

Millions of tainted doses of the J&J COVID vaccine were reportedly involved in a mix-up at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore.

The Food and Drug Administration has halted distribution of the J&J vaccines out of Baltimore pending an investigation, according to the newspaper, its said that None of the doses ever left the plant, and the lot has been quarantined and the vaccines that have already been distributed nationwide are not impacted, as they were made in the Netherlands

In its statement, Johnson & Johnson said it remained on track to deliver “an additional 24 million single-shot vaccine doses through April.”… its not too many time s you can mess up 15 million things and still be good…. wow.

Source: NPR

Three correctional officers have been indicted on assault and misconduct charges:

after one placed an inmate in an illegal choke hold, while the other two allegedly helped conceal the facts of the incident.

Surveillance cameras captured Officer Zanel Santana yank the detainee Canter up in an illegal choke hold, prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

A Baltimore City grand jury indicted Correctional Officer II Zanel Santana, Correctional Officer Sergeant Monyette Washington, and Correctional Officer II Uchenna Okeke.

All three are employed by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) and were arrested on charges related to the assault of a detainee and Misconduct in Office.

Santana is charged with one count of First Degree Assault and two counts of Misconduct in Office. Washington and Okeke are each charged with two counts of Misconduct in Office.

If convicted, Santana faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in state prison for First Degree Assault. There is no maximum or minimum sentence for Misconduct.

“Santana lets go of an unconscious Canter completely, causing Canter to hit the concrete floor directly with [her] face,” prosecutors wrote. Canter suffered severe bruises and fractures to her face, including her eye socket, they wrote. Santana and Officer Ochenna Okeke are accused of dragging the unconscious Canter away. Source: CBS Baltimore’s Clean Where You Live Day 2021 Has A Date There are problems in every major metropolitan city across this country and trash is usually a huge problem in many of them. Then there are days like this This year’s “Clean Where you Live” day that gives residents and people in the community to take care of the areas they live in. This year’s Clean Where You Live Day will be April 24, 2021. Throughout the day, residents are urged to participate in the Mayor’s Spring Cleanup by putting on a mask and picking up a broom to clean up loose litter around their properties, alleyways and curb-sides. “I encourage every single one of our community associations, every block, and all of our neighbors to participate in this most important Mayor’s Spring Cleanup. This annual tradition of Baltimore coming together to clean up our city is more important than ever,” said Scott. “Through teamwork and community commitment, we can keep Baltimore City clean.” Source: WBAL …and that is whats happening inside… The Buzz!

