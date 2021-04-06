The Buzz – More Allegations For T.I. & Tiny, A Not Funny April Fools Prank, & Another Statue Removed In Bmore,

The Buzz

Three more unnamed women come forward with sexual assault allegations against T.I. and his wife Tiny

According to attorney Blackburn’s spokesperson one 20-year-old woman alleges the couple “pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it” when she met them at a nightclub in Miami in 2010. She claims she was later taken to a hotel in South Beach, where the couple’s security allegedly took her phone and T.I. “forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger,”

The woman further claims, “ She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent.”

Another woman accused T.I. and a male friend of “drugging and raping” her in a hotel in Miami on Memorial Day Weekend in 2010. The third victim alleges she was “drugged… and sex trafficked in Nevada, California, and Florida,”

A lawyer for T.I. and Tiny “My clients’ position remains the same. We are still waiting for the anonymous accusers to reveal themselves to the public and the Harris’s. Their continued unwillingness and refusal to do so compromises and undermines every single allegation being made,”

Shakedown or not hoping this gets cleared up quickly.

Source:

Kansas Woman Arrested After April Fools’ Prank

Do you know someone that just takes things a little too far…well this 58-year-old Kansas woman, Arnthia Willis, fits the bill… in this April fools joke that was not so funny.

Willis allegedly phoned her daughter to say that she’d been shot. Well her daughter not knowing it was a prank called ‘911’ and told the operator on the other end that her mother called her, said she was shot, and then hung up. Dispatchers sent a whole team of first responders, consisting of multiple officers, EMS, and some firefighters, to Willis’ Wichita home. These people were going there with the assumption that a shooting was taking place.

Officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” The home was surrounded by police, and streets were blocked off. After no one responded they entered the home and found it empty.

After discovering it was an April Fools’ joke, she was found in a nearby suburb arrested and charged with “unlawful request for emergency service assistance.”

If you play too much was a person….I tell you…

Source:

Another Statue has been removed in Baltimore

There are a numerous statues and other monuments and structures in Baltimore that do not reflect todays America and one more has been taken down in Baltimore. The statue of Captain O’Donnell was removed from Canton after hundreds signed a petition to take it down, saying “the statue represents an era driven by racism and white supremacy, and stands as a symbol of pain and oppression.”

The petition, which now has 900 signatures, notes “Captain John O’Donnell was a slave owner who founded the neighborhood of Canton as a plantation in 1786. A statue of Captain John O’Donnell has been located in O’Donnell Square Park at 1021 S. Linwood Street in Baltimore, MD since 1980.”

Mayor Brandon Scott Posted “Tonight, the hostile vestige to the notorious enslaver Captain John O’Donnell no longer stands in Canton Square. This is a historical moment, however, countless publicly named monuments, statues, streets, and schools across Baltimore remain that must be reassessed and I am committed to dismantling structural oppression in Baltimore”

One more down and 9 hundred gazillion million trillion to go…

Source: Baltimore Sun

..and that is what’s happening Inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: